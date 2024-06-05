KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,056 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 239,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

BKR opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

