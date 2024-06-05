KBC Group NV Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

