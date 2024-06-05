KBC Group NV Sells 9,399 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

