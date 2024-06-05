KBC Group NV Sells 83 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Dover stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

