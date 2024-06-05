KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KE were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KE by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Price Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.