KBC Group NV Purchases 69,838 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 460.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Westlake worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $50,961,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after buying an additional 109,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,492,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

