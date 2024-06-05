KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $263.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

