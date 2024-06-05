KBC Group NV Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $284.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.61 and its 200 day moving average is $306.64. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

