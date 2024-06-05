KBC Group NV Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 242,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $29,009,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,371,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,121,740.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,366,119 shares of company stock worth $594,285,171. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

