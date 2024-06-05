KBC Group NV Sells 92,228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 107,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.