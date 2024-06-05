Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

