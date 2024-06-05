Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.28% of Bandwidth worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,473 shares of company stock worth $564,910. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

