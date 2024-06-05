Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 7,221 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 294.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

