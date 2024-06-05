Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

