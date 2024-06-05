Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $95,147,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,840 shares of company stock worth $2,362,869. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $214.20 and a one year high of $452.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

