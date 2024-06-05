Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 134,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

