Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 12,718 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
Cabot Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE CBT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $103.49.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
