Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 18,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

