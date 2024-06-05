Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 1,559,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,576,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.