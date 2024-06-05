Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 7%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 591,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

