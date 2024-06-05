Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9.9% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 2,997,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,341,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 337,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

