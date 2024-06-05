First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 136,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 220,097 shares.The stock last traded at $30.69 and had previously closed at $30.72.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000.

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

