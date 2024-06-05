Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 28,843 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $596.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 872,764 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

