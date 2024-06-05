VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 129,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 110,912 shares.The stock last traded at $81.86 and had previously closed at $81.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. Research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in VSE by 97.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

