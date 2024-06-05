iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 50,472 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $64.05.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

