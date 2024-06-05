Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 20,975 shares.The stock last traded at $25.90 and had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s payout ratio is currently -92.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

