Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 262,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 575,730 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $48.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Immunocore by 30.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Immunocore by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Immunocore by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

