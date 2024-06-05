FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 80,550 shares.The stock last traded at $148.92 and had previously closed at $147.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

FirstService Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

