ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Up 10.6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 59,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 690,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

PROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

