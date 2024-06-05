Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 129,545 shares.The stock last traded at $314.48 and had previously closed at $312.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

