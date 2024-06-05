PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 204.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 216.9%.

PCH opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

