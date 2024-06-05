Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.50. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 213,269 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,523,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,426,034.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.