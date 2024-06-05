Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $217.51

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $217.51, but opened at $212.29. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 32,542 shares traded.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toyota Motor by 264.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

