BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.54. BRF shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 128,565 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 139.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

