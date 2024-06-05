AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.04. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2,297,904 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

