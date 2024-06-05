CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.31. CEMEX shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,011,327 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

