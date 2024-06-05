Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.