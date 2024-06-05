Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Schneider National Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
