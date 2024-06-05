ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 12th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

