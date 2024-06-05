Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.