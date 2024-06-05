Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $22.04. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 71,499 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.