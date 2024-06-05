New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

NYCB stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

