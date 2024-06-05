Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

