Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,885. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.