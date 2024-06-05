Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

SOI stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

