Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Stock Position Decreased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.13% of Core Laboratories worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $839.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.39. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

