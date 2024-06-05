Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,336,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,499,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARES opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

