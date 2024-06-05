Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

