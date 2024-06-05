Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.