TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

