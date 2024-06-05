E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,850 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 459,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 405,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 145,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

